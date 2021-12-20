Michigan Woman Wins $1M On Birthday Gift Lotto Ticket

It was a birthday to remember for one Detroit woman, thanks to a birthday gift in the form of a Michigan Lottery ticket from her brother. 

Lottery tickets are such a quick and easy thing to give as a present, especially when you have no clue what to buy someone. Thankfully for a woman from the Mitten state, her brother decided scratch-off lottery tickets were the perfect birthday gift. Actually, more than perfect, it was life-changing. 

The 68-year-old Detroit woman won $1 million after playing a Michigan Lottery's $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash instant scratch-off game her brother gave her this year. According to the Michigan Lottery, the ticket was purchased from Parkway Foods on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit. 

"My brother buys me a Lottery ticket for my birthday every year," the woman told Michigan Lottery. "I scratched the ticket, and when I saw I won $1 million, I was in complete shock”, she said. “I am happy when I win $20, so winning a $1 million prize is an amazing feeling”, she told the Michigan Lottery. 

Photo: Michigan Lottery

At this time she has asked to remain anonymous and has decided to receive her winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $634,000. As for her plans for the money?  he plans on buying a new car and sharing the rest of the money with her family. 

No word on whether that sharing means a little extra thank you for her brother. 

