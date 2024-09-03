Michigan City Cracks List for Worst Traffic in America

No one likes traffic. It's preventable but entirely out of our own hands.

Unfortunately, the worst driver you know is closer to the average driver than you might expect. To compound the issue, road conditions and layout don't mix well with inept drivers causing the sudden lack of forward progress on the road.

Naturally, the bigger the city, the more congested the traffic gets. Between the familiarity of the local drivers and the ones with no clue where they are headed, traffic swells in numbers and nears a consistent standstill.

Finance Buzz released a top 10 list of cities with the worst traffic and a few surprises avoided the list. Chicago is the second biggest city in the country and not on the list. Nashville and Atlanta are home to insane traffic backups in the south, but they too avoided the worst of the worst.

Detroit, though, found itself on the list at #7. Here's what Finance Buzz said about the Motor City's awful traffic:

The city’s reliance on cars — and the car industry — could be a contributing factor. But its location as a major port and route to Canada also factor in. Plus, it has rough winters.

It's true that Detroit isn't the most walkable city, but 'reliant' on cars might not be the most accurate description of the city.

Still, with questionable infrastructure, poor road conditions regardless of season and constant construction to rectify those issues, Detroit is not a fun city to drive in.

Those you are sharing the road with often compound the issue. Speed limit signs on I-75 and I-94 become suggestions that no one is following the closer to the city you get. Off the interstate, Detroit can be confusing to navigate if you aren't familiar with it, and many road rules get tossed out the window if police aren't present.

It takes some gumption, confidence and a bit of patience to drive in Detroit. But it could be worse. The horror stories from other cities on the list, particularly Washington D.C. at #6 and Los Angeles at #1.

