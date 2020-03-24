Detroit Zoo Bringing Michigan Its “Vitamin Z” & Other Virtual Activities

While zoos remain closed to the public, many are still offering up entertaining videos, virtual tours and other activities to keep the kids entertained and educated at home.

During this challenging time of "social distancing" where we are all encouraged to stay home, the Detroit Zoo along with zoos and aquariums throughout the country are doing their part to provide a break by posting videos, live streaming and scheduling activities for families.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums have even compiled a calendar of these events and activities so parents and caregivers can use it as a resource in continuing their children's education through entertaining and engaging content.

Not only are they providing free educational tools but activities like these can help reduce stress in children, parents and caregivers.