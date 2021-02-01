Detroit Zoo Welcomes Polar Bear Cubs

Have you wondered why we find babies so cute? It doesn't matter if it's a human or an animal, they're all equally adorable. BBC Earth says it's because of our nurturing instincts and the similar characteristics they share. Like their chubby cheeks, tiny nose and lips, etc. Whatever it is, it doesn't matter to me. I love all babies.

The Detroit Zoo welcomed two polar bear cubs November 17th, 2020. They're the first cubs to be raised at the zoo since 2004 and were for in a private maternity den.

The cubs have not been named yet. Their mother, Suka, an 8-year old polar bear previously gave birth in 2018 and 2019, but lost her cubs. Zoo officials were concerned about one of the recent cubs after noticing minimal activity.

The cub is currently being cared for at the Detroit Zoo's Ruth Roby Glancy Animal Health complex. The little one has made big strides from weighing 1.2 pounds at 2 days old, to 11.3 today. She has been moved from an incubator to a playpen and will soon be introduced to other bears. Zoo officials are unsure when she will be reunited with her mother and sibling.



Suka and the other cub are doing well. Mom is nursing and taking good care of her cub. Officials are unsure whether the other cub is female or male at this time.

Guests will not be able to view the cubs yet. If you would like more information on visiting the cubs 16 year-old dad, Nuka, and 20 year-old Anana, they can be found at the Detroit Zoo's Arctic Ring of Life.

