Fans of the Show Six Feet Under and Dexter may recognize the lead singer of the band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, as it is indeed Michael C. Hall, and they're playing a show in Detroit very soon. They'll be making a stop at Small's in Hamtramck on Saturday, July 23rd, along with the band Man On Man. Tickets are $30 in Advance / $35 Day of Show. For those not familiar with his music background, the band is comprised of some star studded musicians:

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is a trio comprised of vocalist, lyricist, musician and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie), and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood). A theatrical sensibility is part of the trio’s DNA, especially in live shows, having met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

I had no clue that this dude had some serious vocals, let alone a band. I actually discovered this from a friend who shred the event on my timeline. I've actually seen Morningwood, the band drummer Peter Yanowitz is in way back when they opened up for Mindless Self Indulgence at the old Clutch Cargos in Pontiac, MI. Even my friend was surprised of the band's sound:

To be fair, the original material wasn't something I was into, at first. It grew on me but then again, I like Sunn. I really dig it. He also does David Bowie covers that slap much harder than Dolemite. -Shawn OTD