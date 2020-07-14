The Michigan House Where Diana Ross Grew Up

This house, located at 635 Belmont Street in Detroit, was the home where Diana Ross spent her childhood.

The household consisted of Diana, her parents Fred and Ernestine, and siblings Arthur, Barbara, Fred Jr., Rita, and Wilbert (“Chico”). One of her neighbors was Smokey Robinson, whom Diana met when she was only eight years old.

She grew up in this house beginning in 1944 until she was 14 years old. In 1958, the family moved to the Brewster-Douglass Housing Project, where she lived while finishing high school.

While attending Cass Technical High, she met the other members of the future Supremes (Florence Ballard & Mary Wilson) and joined them in a group, The Primettes.

The house Diana grew up in on Belmont Street was built in 1913, remodeled in 2018, and put on the market for $132,000. Any takers?

Could be a good photo op during a Michigan roadtrip!

Take a look at some photos below...