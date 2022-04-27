A bizarre story that has haunted myself and Coldwater residents over the last several months finally has an update. Remember when all the drama at Dickey's Barbeque Pit in Coldwater went down back in February? If not, allow me to fill you in...

At the end of February 2022, hungry Coldwater residents were shocked to find a note on the door saying the location had closed due to non-payment to their employees. Naturally, many questions arose after that mysterious note was left on the door: Who left the note? Did Dickey's actually leave their employees high and dry? Would Dickey's ever reopen? What went on behind the scenes at Dickey's?

Dickey's Ghosted Us

We've had to wait literally months for an answer, but there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. Ever since I first heard of the Dickey's drama I've been following this story closely. Every now and then I would pick up the phone and call the number listed for the Coldwater Dickey's location on their official website and Facebook page, but no one ever answered and the phone call went straight to a full voicemail box.

Even more bizarre, the Coldwater Dickey's Facebook page continued to post automated updates as if nothing had even happened. As recently as 2 weeks ago a local resident commented on one of their posts saying, "Last time I was there it was closed permanently."

Coldwater's Grand Reopening

Imagine my shock and surprise when a woman who claims to be an employee at Dickey's posted about their upcoming grand reopening-- out of the blue! Serenity Gulick claims to be an employee at Dickey's in Coldwater and is inviting the public to meet the new owners this Saturday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. No surprise, the public had some thoughts and concerns which included:

"Who owns it? That company from California?" - Jason Kelley

"Hope everyone that got stiffed still gets payed [sic] then. I heard some people got stiffed 900$ checks" - Emmet Salem Jace

"Are y'all hiring?" - Sarah Evans

"Glad to hear it. Have seen them working there for the past couple weeks. They've had time to address issues, arrange supplies and train crew. I have been jonesing for Dickey's ribs." - William Rembowski

Gulick says the business is under new ownership and although she didn't mention them by name, she says they are from Detroit. Dickey's in Coldwater was previously owned by Matt Stritzinger before it was sold to RJQ Holdings of California.

At the time of this writing the Coldwater Dickey's Facebook page is still active however, the phone number listed is out of service. Do you think there's hope for the Coldwater Dickey's after all?

