Did Michigan or Michigan State Make The NCAA Top 20 Football Fans Who Complain The Most List?

Michigan football fans believe Michigan State fans complain the most about the referees and Michigan State fans believe Michigan fans complain the most about the referees. That is the circle of college football fans' life.

Now a site called bookies.com has put a fun list together surveying 2,000 college football fans to determine which NCAA Football fans complain the most. They used the following methodology:

“In October 2021, we surveyed 2,000 college football fans from around the country to ask them about their opinions on NCAA football fan bases and the Power Five conferences; 50% of respondents were male and 50% were female. The average age of respondents was 30.”

Many believe that college football fans are the most spirited and loyal of any college sport. They cannot wait until the college football season starts and the happiness of their weekend is determined by the performance and success or lack of success of their favorite college team. Their team wins it is a great weekend, their team loses it is not such a great weekend.

According to the 2,000 people they surveyed Bookies.com found that, as usual, the University of Alabama topped the charts. Perhaps this is a chart they actually did not want to top. Who came in 2nd? That would be Ohio State, surprise surprise - NOT!

I was surprised to see the University of Michigan coming in at 3rd place with the top complaint being “using victim mentality”. What does that even mean? Notre Dame came in 5th place with the same “using victim mentality”.

Michigan State University did not escape this top 20 list coming in 16th place with their top complaint being against the referees.

Compliments of Bookies.com here is their list of the top 20 of “Which NCAA Football Fans Complain The Most” and the biggest complainers, by the following conferences: SEC, Big 10, PAC 12, Big 12, ACC.

Courtesy of Bookies.com

Do you agree with this list? Which other Michigan teams would you add to this list?