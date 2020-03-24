Did President Trump Call COVID-19 A Hoax?

I did not want to have to write or think I would have had to write about this since there is so much information disproving this fake news story. If you look and listen to the real news station, papers and radio shows instead of the “entertainment news” channels, papers and radio programs you would not be embarrassing yourselves. I have been receiving edited video after edited video from people who believe that President Trump said that COVID-19 is a hoax.

Let us please put this hoax, fake news, rumor-mongering whatever you want to call it to bed.

President Trump DID NOT call the coronavirus known as COVID-19 a hoax. The Washington Examiner is reporting that even one of the “entertainment newspapers” reporters had to delete a tweet and apologize when she falsely claimed that President Trump called the coronavirus a "hoax" during a recent campaign rally.

The Washington Post “reporter” Amber Phillips, a political reporter, said:

My apologies for quoting the president out of context. As The Washington Post’s Fact Checker makes clear, he called Democrats politicizing coronavirus a hoax. I have deleted the incorrect tweet. https://t.co/R38kPEdBG3

As you can tell in the above tweet she actually shared a link to the Washington Post's recent fact check of Biden’s new ad which accuses Trump of downplaying the dangers of the virus.

Her own papers fact-checkers:

found the ad was selectively edited to show Trump at a campaign rally in South Carolina saying the word "coronavirus" and then cut to him saying, "This is their new hoax.

What did President Trump say at that rally well here it is:

Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus . They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs, you say, ‘How’s President Trump doing?’, ‘Oh, nothing, nothing.’ They have no clue, they don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa, they can’t even count. No, they can’t. They can’t count their votes. One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over, they’ve been doing it since he got in. It’s all turning, they lost. It’s all turning, think of it, think of it. And this is their new hoax.

The Washington Post’s own fact-checkers went on to say:

The full quote shows Trump is criticizing Democratic talking points and the media’s coverage of his administration’s response to coronavirus…He never says that the virus itself is a hoax, and although the Biden camp included the word “their,” the edit does not make clear to whom or what Trump is referring.

Now stop it Democrats/Liberals and let us come together as Americans during this time of fighting this “war” against COVID-19 and stop using this time to try and score fake political points.

What you all are doing is disgusting, evil and un-American.

