Did Someone Throw a $1 Million Powerball Ticket in the Trash?

If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Warren, Michigan last May, you probably want to read this.

The winning ticket for a life-changing amount of money is about to expire according to the Michigan Lottery,

The winning ticket from the May 5, 2021 drawing was sold at Warren Market, located at 28069 Mound Road in Warren.

This $1 million lotto ticket will expire at exactly 4:45 PM on Thursday, May 5th. So, where is this ticket? Did someone throw away their ticket by mistake while Spring cleaning? I'm sure very few people have an expectation of winning big when they purchase lottery tickets. However, if you're going to spend the money on the ticket, for the love of all that is holy, please check the numbers. Speaking of the numbers...

The Powerball ticket in question was purchased on May 5th, 2021 with the following numbers: 16-23-28-40-63. If you have that ticket, you need to call this number ASAP: 517-373-1237. That is the number for the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division that will help you claim your prize. However, if you are the owner of that ticket and you're reading this article after 4:45 PM on Thursday, May 5th, 2022, you're not going to be happy. But hey, you'll have one heck of a "the one that got away" story to tell for the rest of your life.