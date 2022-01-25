Did The University Of Michigan’s Vaccine Mandate Work? The Numbers Are In!

Many intelligent and critical thinking people are asking the question how well do the Covid-19 vaccines work from preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus. We might just have an answer from right here in Michigan

The Michigan Capitol Confidential news site is reporting on some very interesting numbers coming from the University of Michigan (U of M). Back in January of 2021, the campus had a 0% campus-wide vaccination rate. At that time on their campus, there were 625 cases of Covid-19.

Let us now fast forward to last Tuesday, January 18, 2022. On that date, the vaccination rate at U of M was 98% and there were 1,769 cases on campus. These numbers are coming from U of M’s own dashboard. We are also informed by U of M that their January 2022 Covid-19 case numbers are preliminary and are likely to increase.

Last July in a statement announcing and ordering the Covid-19 vaccinations officials wrote:

Widespread vaccination is the primary and most effective tool that will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and it is the key to a vibrant and engaging academic year.

Would they like to take back that statement after seeing the results I just informed you and them of?

It appears that the vaccines are not preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Although I do believe that they lessen the severity of your symptoms that could lead to hospitalization and possible death.