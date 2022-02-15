Did You Know Michigan Has The Largest Penguin Facility In The World?

I had no idea that Michigan currently has the largest penguin facility in the world. It is called the Polk Penguin Conservation Center in Royal Oak housed in the Detroit Zoo.

The Detroit Zoo put out a press release informing the world that they have finally reopened. They have been closed since September 2019 due to repairs.

The Polk Penguin Conservation Center (PPCC) “is now home to more than 75 king, rockhopper, macaroni, gentoo and chinstrap penguins”. Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) Curator of Birds Bonnie Van Dam said

The chinstraps settled right in and became avid swimmers. Once the lights come on for the day, TJ, Haiku, Kringle and Turtle immediately dive into the pool…They also had no problem integrating with the other species. Penguins thrive within larger colonies, and they are just exceptional at mingling.

What are some of the really interesting things you can see at their exhibit, we are told:

Upgrades to the PPCC include a section of glass flooring that allows guests to see birds swimming below their feet, repainted rock surfaces, the creation of more nesting areas

How big is the exhibit? We are informed that the “PPCC features a 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic area with breathtaking views. An underwater gallery with a vast acrylic window and two acrylic tunnels allows visitors to watch penguins dive under water – something that is impossible to see in the wild.”

Sounds very interesting to me and could be bucket list worthy.