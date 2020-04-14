Did You Know There Is An Online Petition To Recall Michigan’s Governor Whitmer

I was unaware that there is an online petition to recall Governor Whitmer and that petition is being pushed and run by the liberal group change.org.

The petition as of publication has 208,000 signatures and climbing.

The Washington Examiner is reporting on this petition as well as a piece they titled “Whitmer woes reflect fickle nature of veepstakes“. More about that piece in a bit.

The people who started the petition are quoted in the article stating:

Closing and banning various non essential business’s and activities while leaving others open. Further promoting the pandemic...She has lied since day one with her #Fixthedamnroads which she has failed to do anything in this regards. The response to #PFAS was negligence and completely removing funding for #PureMichigan clearly shows her lack of anything positive for the State of Michigan.

One of her critics is independent Michigan Congressmen Amash who stated:

Several recent measures provide marginal benefits at best, while substantially heightening frustration and resentment...Sensible instructions to practice social distancing, wear masks, and stay at home already do most of the work to reduce the virus’s spread. By pushing too far, the governor undermines her own authority and increases the likelihood people will not follow reasonable guidelines.

Now back to the other piece written in The Washington Examiner concerning Whitmer joining Biden's campaign as its fourth national campaign chair and discussions about her being on his ticket as the Vice President. The Washington Examiner article stated:

Less than a week ago, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was featured in glowing and lengthy articles touting her political acumen and talking up her chances of being tapped as Joe Biden's running mate...But scrutiny over her response to the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan reflects the perils of hyping potential vice presidential candidates before they're full vetted.

Interesting to say the least.

The article discusses complaints that “range from allegations she has politicized the crisis through her rhetoric against President Trump to overreaching orders that critics say banned the sale of gardening supplies and child car seats.” Not to mention that she has banned the use of motorized boats but allows the use of any other non-motorized boats while deeming the lottery, recreational marijuana, and alcohol as essential.

How the tides could be turning in the “Days of Her Life”.

