There are lots of great vet options out there for animals in Southwest Michigan, but few can claim that they can pack up in a van and come to your doorstep to do procedures, or just set up shop in a parking lot. Dr. Seely Rotigel is known at the Visiting Vet, and has been mobile for quite some time, and is an avid lover of animals herself. Dr. Rotigel graduated from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1994. She has a special interest in dermatology/allergies and dentistry. She lives in Battle Creek with her family and many pets.

Most recently she was spotted in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply Co, as one person discovered her work. One person, in particular, pointed out they've taken their pet to her before:

This is our vet. She is wonderful! Would highly recommend her! She isn't one of those low-cost shops that sets up and then just does shots, vaccines, and microchips and sends you on your way. She does everything any other vet does (even surgeries) but all from her mobile vehicle! She can even come to you! I'm not sure if Dr. Rotigel is accepting new patients or not at this time though.

There's a great list of reasonably priced vets in Kalamazoo are you can check out here if you're in need of one, but it's great there's also a mobile option in case of emergencies. Some pets don't do too well in cars, so I know those pets appreciate it, whether they know it or not.

