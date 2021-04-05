Fully Immersive Digital van Gogh Experience Coming to Michigan

THIS is the way to experience art.

As reported by Mlive.com, a fully immersive Vincent van Gogh experience is soon coming to Detroit.

Through school trips and trips with my father, I've experienced my fair share of art museums. You walk around quietly admiring the masterpieces, which is great! But, being completely immersed? This sounds incredible.

Walking through this exhibit, you'll experience van Gogh like never before. We're talking top to bottom, floor to ceiling van Gogh. This is how it's possible, according to their website. They use:

500,000 cubic feet of projections

60,600 frames of video

90,000,000 pixels

The creator, Massimiliano Siccardi, first displayed this exhibition in Paris where over 2 million people experienced it. In an interview with Mlive.com, Siccardi spoke of his work saying:

Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation and some of the finest works of art ever created, Immersive van Gogh is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist’s mind to see these timeless works as never before.

Sounds mesmerizing.

Tickets are currently not for sale since the official opening date has yet to be announced. However, if you're interested in attending, I would recommend that you sign up to be notified when tickets do become available. This is a highly anticipated event and I would imagine that tickets will go fast. You can sign up for notifications and stay up to date on news surrounding the Detroit exhibit here.

On this subject, this exhibit is currently in Chicago but good luck getting tickets. A quick search tells me that, at the moment I'm writing this, tickets are sold out until June of this year. And even then, they are limited.

For the Chicago exhibit, ticket prices range from $99 to $40 for adults depending on the included perks you're interested in and peak times. Tickets for children 6-16 years of age are $24.99 and children 5 and under are free. You can find a list of included ticket perks here.