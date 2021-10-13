Diners, Drive-ins and Dives is Coming Back to Lansing

I don't know if the Flavortown Gods heard our prayers or what, but Guy Fieri is bringing Diners, Drive-ins and Dives back to Lansing!

Guy Fieri has brought Triple D through Lansing a couple of times now, featuring many astounding and delicious restaurants along the way like Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant, The Cosmos Wood-Fired Pizza, Capital City BBQ, and lots, LOTS more. Now, he's coming back for a second helping (or maybe, technically, thirds)!

So far, Meat BBQ in Old Town Lansing has confirmed that indeed, Guy Fieri has stopped by. They were closed on Tuesday for his second visit to that location. Meat BBQ posted on their Facebook that they were sorry for any patrons who couldn't dine with them Tuesday the 12th. That's because Guy was stopping by with his red convertible. Check out their post below.

You can look forward to seeing Meat BBQ in another Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode being released in early 2022. I can't wait to see what's going to be featured this time around. And you know it has to be good for Guy to stop by twice.

No word yet on any other restaurants that Guy may have stopped at while he was here. But maybe it was one of the restaurants off the list of possible Triple D locations that we put together?

There are so many fantastic restaurants in the area that it makes sense he has to come back and make multiple trips...there's too much deliciousness in Lansing to be contained in one, two, or even three episodes of Triple D.

Here are all the Michigan stops that Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has made so far.

