Dining Emergency: 90% of Michigan Restaurants Are Understaffed

If you have been out to eat recently, you have probably noticed that it's taking longer to be seated and to receive your food. That's because we are experiencing a dining emergency as 9 out 10 Michigan restaurants are understaffed.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association released the results of a statewide survey stating the hospitality industry is still reeling from the pandemic.

The survey also found that more than 85% of full-service restaurants reported closing early due to the low staffing levels. Hotels are also limiting room inventory due to limited staffing.

MRLA president & CEO, Justin Winslow said in a statement,

"Restaurant and hotel operators are trying to meet consumer demand that exceeds 2019 with 100,000 fewer workers and skyrocketing labor and commodity prices. Workers are exhausted and profit margins are thin for many despite the resurgent demand."

The Survey highlighted:

88 percent of hospitality industry respondents are operating with inadequate staffing to meet consumer demand

Four out of five respondents are operating at least 10 percent below adequate staffing levels

95 percent of restaurant and hotel respondents have increased wages in 2021

More than 70 percent have increased schedule flexibility to appeal to prospective employees

73 percent of the respondents have said they would oppose a mandate requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter most indoor establishments. 64 percent of respondents believe Congress should enact additional targeted relief for the hospitality industry.

The survey was conducted from August 3 through August 6 across the state. 300 people were surveyed representing 1000 locations across Michigan. Winslow added,

