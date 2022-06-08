If you have a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume or know someone who does, you could potentially be a part of a new World Record this weekend in Mt. Clemens, Michigan as The Dinosaur Experience is going to once again attempt to break the Guinness World Record for "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaur." A few years ago they mention how they fell just short of the record and so they're gathering people to try anf finally take the record down, after it was set back in 2019, according to the Guinness World Record website:

The largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs consists of 252 people, and was achieved by Elton Castee and TFIL (both USA) in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 26 January 2019. All participants wore inflatable full-body dinosaur costumes.

The Dinosaur Experience is being held from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11th at Pops' Sweets An Treats, Mount Clemens premier retro candy store, which is 2500 sqft and has everything from retro candy, ice cream, apparel and more. They're determined to set the record, as stated on their event page:

The Dinosaur Experience. Last year we were 23 short of the record attempt of 252. This year we hope more will join us in putting Mt. Clemens in the record books. Music, food, vendors and more will be on display in the Rockin Roskopp lot.

What I think would be really funny is if all the people who (hopefully) break the record this Saturday all head to the Detroit Zoo and all run through Dinosauria. They say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one.