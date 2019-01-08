Discolored Tap Water Possible in Battle Creek

Maintenance workers at the Verona Water Station may have stirred up some rust, which could result in some discolored tap water today.

The City of Battle Creek says the area could particularly be noticed in the northeast part of the city.

"While preparing for maintenance at the Verona Water Station, which pumps drinking water out to city water customers, crews stirred up rust, which may flow out into the system."

Verona is at 250 Brigden Drive. While any customer has the potential to experience discolored water, those who live closest are the most likely to see it.

The city’s drinking water is safe to drink and use. Staff believe the discoloration will dilute quickly.

Anyone who experiences discolored water can perform a cold flush – instructions are attached, and also available at www.battlecreekmi.gov/publicworks, under Water & Wastewater.