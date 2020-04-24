Disgusting: Michigan Democrats Will Censure Democrat Who Credited Trump For Saving Her Life

I just wrote a piece about the Democrat Party in Georgia running a state Democrat Representative out of their party via intimidation, bullying and attacking his family. Why, because he had the audacity to speak his own mind and endorse President Trump. At the time he endorsed President Trump he pointed to all of the great accomplishments he has done for his black community.

I never expected to see that happen here in Michigan, but sadly I was wrong.

The Detroit News is reporting the Detroit Democrats are planning to vote tomorrow to censure State Representative Karen Whitsett D-Detroit because she had the decency to credited President Trump for advocating for a drug that saved her life from COVID-19.

I truly cannot believe they are doing this, she feels like he was part of saving her life. Did the Detroit Democrats want her to actually die from this disease to prove President Trump wrong?

Michigan Democrat State Representative Whitsett told the Detroit Free Press that President Trump's comments about hydroxychloroquine definitely helped in her case when she said:

It has a lot to do with the president ... bringing it up...He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.

Asked if she thinks Trump may have saved her life, Democrat State Representative Whitsett said:

Yes, I do...I do thank him for that

Because of her praising President Trump Michigan Democrats, specifically the Detroit faction of the party, plan on censuring her. That means “she will not get the group’s endorsement for this year nor will she be able to engage in the group’s activities for the next two election cycles.”

Jonathan Kinloch, chairman of their organization actually said in open to the press:

At the end of the day, we have political systems...We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason.

Is he actually saying someone in the Democrat Party can never compliment or praise anyone from another party or just President Trump?

With the Democratic Party's point of view that you cannot work with or compliment someone from your opposing party do you really believe they will ever work with people outside of their party to help us Americans? The Americans who pay them to solve problems together. This is now the second example within a week of the Democratic Party attacking their own for complimenting someone in the opposing party.

Kinloch then went on to say:

They do not belong to themselves...They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.

He certainly said a lot of words but what do any of those words have to do with someone in their beloved and all-knowing party complimenting someone from another party.

Representative Whitsett said:

I will continue to fight for the city of Detroit and the people in Detroit who need it the most, and that is the black community..We’re the voiceless, and I don’t care who I got to go up against to do that...I’m a Democrat, and I plan on continuing to be a Democrat, but they will change their ways. I have my First Amendment right, and no one will take that away from me.

That is exactly what the Detroit Democrats are saying to you Rep. Whitsett, you do not have your First Amendment rights if you want to be a Democrat.

This is truly a sad day for Michigan and the entire Democratic Party.

