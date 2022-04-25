A magical event is making its way to the Mitten this summer! Like it or love it, Disney is a part of each and every one of our childhoods. The Walt Disney Archives will bring a special touring exhibit to the Henry Ford Museum this summer and it will delight the hearts of young and old alike!

"Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume" will make its way to Dearborn, MI this June, covering nearly 60 decades of classic Disney films, characters, and television. A press release for the event says,

Across nearly every medium Disney has touched, since the earliest days of animation, through innovations in live-action filmmaking, pioneering efforts in television, location-based entertainment and retail, and even gaming—one creative aspect of Disney has been seldom-recognized, but ever-present: that of costume design.

The special exhibit is set to feature nearly 80 unique costumes worn by 71 different actors across 32 different Disney films. That means iconic tiaras and ballgowns, military uniforms, sorcerer's capes, and more will be on display as worn by some of your favorite actors, past and present.

Highlights of the exhibit will include:

Cruella De Vill from 102 Dalmatians (2000)

The Sanderson sisters' costumes and vaccum from Hocus Pocus (1993)

Jack Sparrow and Captain Barboosa from The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

Ballgowns from Belle's Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Cinderella (2015)

Traveling dress from Mary Poppins (1964)

The "Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume" will run June 25, 2022- January 1, 2023 at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. Entrance into this exhibit is included with your price of admission. Rates start at $20.25 for ages 5+. More details on this exhibit can be found here.

