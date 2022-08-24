Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?

One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?

Local Freebies

Local restaurants tend to have incentives that the local community might know about, but travelers don’t have the opportunity to use things like birthday meal perks. However, when researching Southwest Michigan restaurants with birthday freebies, the list stayed relatively short considering the high volume of restaurants in the area. While local restaurants in the U.P. have a plethora of birthday freebies to choose from, the local restaurants in Southwest Michigan appear to steer clear of free giveaways (unless they just aren't specified on their websites).

Finley’s Grill & Smokehouse located in Battle Creek: Receive a free petit cut steak, or a value of $12.99 for lunch or dinner

Black Rock Bar & Grill located in Kalamazoo: though their birthday club appears to be in the works and sign up will eventually be needed for this deal, reviewers online say you can receive a free lava cake dessert with ID

When You Sign Up

While many restaurants do offer birthday deals, you don’t have access to these deals unless you have already signed up for their online rewards programs. National restaurants are known for their rewards programs where the deals may vary state by state, but a birthday special is almost always included.

Cold Stone Creamery: buy one, get one

Schlotzsky’s: free small original sandwich on your birthday

Red Robin: free birthday burger

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels: Free classic pretzel on your birthday

Chipotle: free guacamole and chips with purchase of $5+ during your birth month

