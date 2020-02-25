Do These Political Pundits and Politicians Sound Sane To You?

A staff writer for the liberal magazine The Atlantic by the name of David Frum said that President Trump is:

one of the fattest presidents ever, the least physically capable president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in a wheelchair

He then went on to say that he is so physically unfit that:

he can’t pick up a ball

Does this guy seriously consider himself an adult let alone someone that others should take seriously when discussing politics or for that matter even peanut butter?

We then have some woman by the name of Linda Chavez on a Sunday morning CNN panel say that that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the clear winner after Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses by 26%.

Linda do you really not realize that it is actually you who are doing the bidding of RUSSIA and PUTIN by making such a ridiculous statement?

Let’s move on to an MSNBC Contributor and unfortunately for them a Morgan State “journalism professor” Jason Johnson who believes that “racist, liberal whites" and "misfit black girls" support Bernie Sanders.

These people on the left are starting to eat their own. I have always said that when you unleash a monster that monster will eventually attack and eat you.

Now we will end with crazy Maxine Waters, believe it or not, an actual elected Democrat representative from California that said on an episode of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero”:

I have worked in some of the toughest communities…I’ve worked with gangs, I’ve worked with Crips, I’ve worked with Bloods. And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the hood than this man has

How can you take these people and quite frankly their party seriously any longer? They have been overcome by cancer called Trump Derangement Syndrome and it is growing at an alarming rate.

