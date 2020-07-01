Do You Believe We Need A National Face-Mask Law, Pelosi Does

I cannot believe I have to ask this question in a free country but the Democratic Party has forced my hand.

Do you believe we need to have a national law or mandate that would require everyone in the United States to wear a face-mask outside of their home?

Speaker of the House of Representative Democrat Nancy Pelosi was asked on ABC’s “This Week” if the country is “long overdue” for a national mask-wearing law/mandate. Her answer was:

I definitely — long overdue for that... “My understanding is that the Centers for Disease Control has recommended the use of masks but not required it because they don’t want to offend the president

Do you really believe that the CDC would not demand a law/mandate that would require every single person in the U.S. to wear a mask because the President does not want to wear one all the time? I am pretty sure if that was happening there would have been a timely leak from an anonymous source informing the media about that.

If Nancy is so worried about people wearing a face-mask then why not urge the Governor’s of every state to order that all people in their states wear a face-mask. Why must she make it a federal issue? We keep hearing from these same people, out of the other side of their mouths, that President Trump is an authoritarian like Governor Whitmer but with these demands, they prove that he is not.

Last week the Governor of the State of Washington Jay Inslee, you know the one who had no idea that a group of militants had taken control of 6 blocks of his state's biggest city and preceded to throw the cops and local government out, yes that one. He made it a misdemeanor to not wear a mask in public. Sure you can take over parts of his state and declare it your own country with absolutely no charges brought against you but outside of those countries within his state you better wear a mask or you will be charged with a misdemeanor.

Or how about the Democrat leaders in Lincoln County Oregon, they issued an order that stated only white people have to wear masks. Why did they not order that "people of color" do not have to wear face masks, well they said:

The following individuals do not need to comply with this Directive: ... People of color who have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public.

I thought if you do not wear a face mask you could get sick and die, hmmm apparently those black lives do not matter to them. How do these people make a living to support themselves, oh wait they are politicians and actually get paid for such ignorance and bigotry. What does that say about the people who elect them?

I have the solution; why should every single person in the U.S. wear a face-mask how about anyone who is worried about getting COVID-19 decide on their own to wear a face-mask and protect themselves.

Problem solved now on to the next one.

