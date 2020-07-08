Do You Know The Gen Z Tik Tok Code For Being Suicidal?

As we continue through this haze of the Coronavirus pandemic we sometimes feel we're in another country or even another planet. The problems of this past February and before seem to have been forgotten.

The truth is they may be forgotten but they re certainly still with us. They've just seemed to have been pushed down the priority list. Even worse, they may have become bigger problems as a result of the pandemic and all the peripheral issues.

Despite the fact that my kids are all adults now doesn't preclude them of still having problems that we could help them take care of. Depression and other risk factors are not determined by age after 10 years old or so. It's every parent's nightmare to have something horrible to a child that they could've prevented.

So now we come to Tik Tok which, if you haven't been following recent trends, has taken over instagram, vine and others to become the vidio-posting platform. It has become so popular in fact that it's not just the younger generation using it.

Moreover, it's taking the world by storm to the extent that recently the U.S. State Department has said it would like to ban Tik Tok because of it's ties to China and it's harvesting of our information.

Here at home there may be a more dangerous situation. My daughter brought to my attention that Gen Zers are using a code in there videos and captions that reveal they are struggling with depression or possibly contemplating suicide.

Seemingly inocent lines like "I had pasta tonight" or "I finished my shampoo and conditioner at the same time" are often seen as cries for help. The origin of these lines seems to come from a poem entitled "Don't kill Yourself Today" by Hannah Dains. Might not be a bad idea to download the poem if you have kids of a certain age.