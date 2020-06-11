Do You Like The Pick Of Spencer Torkelson?

With the first pick in Wednesday night's Round 1 of the Major League Baseball Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State infielder Spencer Torkelson.

First of all, he played first base and some outfield for the Sun Devils during his career in Tempe. But when he was announced as the first pick, he was introduced as a third baseman. Is that an indication that the Tigs plan on moving him there, whenever baseball is played in the future?

Torkelson, who was born in Petaluma, California, turns 21 years old in late August. And if it wasn't for the coronavirus outbreak, he would have become the school's all-time home run leader (as it is, he is second behind Bob Horner with 51 career dingers). His 25 homers in his freshman season in 2018 shattered Barry Bonds' previous freshman record at ASU of 12.

With Riley Greene in the Tigers system as well, many people believe that these two could be the hub of potential hitting stars coming through the organization in the next few years (Greene was the Tigers first pick in 2019). The team had been concentrating on replenishing their minor league pitching before 2019 with the selections of Casey Mize, Alex Faedo, Matt Manning, etc.