Do You Live In One of the 25 Michigan Towns Where Your Stuff Is Most Likely To Be Stolen?

Getting ripped off is definitely a crappy feeling. I've seen A LOT of posts recently in my neighborhood Facebook group about cars being rifled through. Then there are the package thieves who'll steal deliveries right off your front porch...

Ugh. It's maddening. You're left feeling vulnerable, not to mention PISSED.

Cars get stolen, purses get snatched - these things can happen anywhere - but, when it comes to theft, there are some cities and towns in Michigan where it occurs more often. I checked out data from the FBI to determine the spots in Michigan where it's most likely to have your stuff stolen, according to their 2019 stats. Note that the list is based on incidents of “property crime” which includes, “burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson”.

Now, it probably won't be surprising to see Michigan's largest cities on the list; more people can mean more crime. But there are some that might surprise you, or some cities might be higher up on the list than you might think...

The 25 Michigan Towns Where Your Stuff is Most Likely to Be Stolen Using FBI crime data from 2019 , we've identified the 25 cities in Michigan where you're most likely to have your stuff stolen (or set on fire.) Many on the list are no-brainers since they're some of our biggest cities, but there are a few on there that might surprise you.