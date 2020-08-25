Do You Want To Feel Good About Being An American; Watch This Video

Last night the Republicans opened their Presidential convention with one of the most inspiring videos about America I can remember ever seeing. This video needs to be shared not only around the country but around the world.

This is America!

Watch this and remember why you are proud to be an American!

Then former NFL football player Herschel Walker informed us all that he has been a personal friend of President Trump's for over 37 years said the following:

After Herschel's thoughts came Democratic State Representative from the state of Georiga Vernon Jones:

The following is part of what he said:

“Why is a lifelong Democrat speaking at the Republican National Convention? That’s a fair question. And here’s your answer: The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental Plantation they've had us on for decades. But I have news for them: We are free people with free minds. I am part of a large and growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers. And we believe that Donald Trump is the President that America needs to lead us forward.

America is a great country and will continue to be a great country as long as we all ban together and not allow the dark forces that have taken over the Democratic Party to spread over the entire land.

We are a country filled with good people from all walks of life and political ideologies. Come this fall we must come together as a nation and reject all of the lawlessness we see spreading across our cities and say enough is enough, stop with the temper tantrum and go to your room. It is time for the responsible adults in both political parties to sit down and work this out.

Yes, there are problems that must be solved to improve life for everyone in America, the question is which ideology are you going to choose to work those problems out? Those who capitulate to the lawlessness, rioting and looting or those who say enough is enough this is not how responsible adults work this out.

We will see this fall.

God Bless the GREATEST country in the World, the United States of American. Right there in the title, it tells us to unite and not allow the dark forces that are attempting to divide us.

Stand with me America!

