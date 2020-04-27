Does The Michigan Democratic Party Demand You Get Permission From Them Before You Meet Certain People?

I knew the political parties had quite a bit of power over the elected officials in their own party but I did not realize how much control the Democrat Party demanded of their politicians.

I wrote last week about the Democrat Party in Georgia running a state Democrat Representative out of their party via intimidation, bullying and attacking his family. Why, because he had the audacity to speak his own mind and endorse President Trump. At the time he endorsed President Trump he pointed to all of the great accomplishments he has done for his black community.

I then wrote last Friday about how the Detroit Democrats along with the blessing of Whitmer were planning to vote Saturday to censure State Representative Karen Whitsett D-Detroit because she had the decency to credited President Trump for advocating for a drug that saved her life from COVID-19.

The Detroit News reported Saturday that the Detroit Democrats did, in fact, go forward and unanimously passed a resolution to censure State Rep. Whitsett D-Detroit because she made the mortal sin of crediting President Donald Trump with advocating for the drug that she said cured her of COVID-19.

UNBELIEVABLE! What has that party become?

What I found very interesting is that Michigan Democratic Party representative Jonathan Kinloch, chairman of the organization said that:

State Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, broke protocol by meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during an April 14 meeting of COVID-19 survivors

She “broke protocol” by meeting with the President and Vice President? Are you kidding me! To be a Democrat Politician in the state of Michigan you must get permission from the Party on who you can meet and not meet. What are they a bunch of children that must get permission from Mommy and Daddy if they want to go out?

Kinloch worked for Whitmer until last month as her community liaison to southeast Michigan. Because of that question I have is how involved is Whitmer in this censure, according to Whitsett quite a bit. Kinloch said that the resolution also stated that Whitsett:

has repeatedly and publicly praised the president's delayed and misguided COVID-19 response efforts in contradiction with the scientifically based and action-oriented response

Really the President is attempting to find as many ways to help us in this “war” against the virus and the Michigan Democratic Party is fighting against anything President Trump is attempting to do to help all Americans.

The resolution went on to say that Whitsett "misrepresented the needs and priorities" of Democratic leadership.

Really, how about the “needs and priorities” of the citizens of Michigan? How low can this party go?

Democrat State Rep. Whitsett responded to the censure with:

I was asked to speak about my COVID experience...The board has various issues and I don't understand what this censure is this censure supposed to do?

She went on to say:

We are in the middle of a pandemic if anyone has forgotten, which is what Jonathan and the governor should be concerned about

You are right Ms. Whitsett the Governor and Jonathan should be more concerned about the virus apparently they are not. They are more concerned about the “needs and priorities” of the Democratic Party and themselves.

Remember during the height of this COVID-19 pandemic’s positive cases and deaths Whitmer went on a Comedy Central comedy show.

Whitmer appearing on a comedy show really should show us all how much she really cares about Michigan and how much she really truly cares about herself.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595