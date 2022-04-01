Does The University of Michigan Football Team Support People Who Hate America?

I know many people will believe that my headline goes too far. Let me first build my case and then you decide if it goes too far.

Colin Kaepernick, a Former San Francisco Quarterback who now makes a living off suing organizations, has told the world how much he hates America. Many in the United States have just simply decided to ignore what he says.

Is this the kind of person that should represent the University of Michigan football team as honorary captain? They couldn’t find anyone with stronger American patriotism? Someone who the American people can support? Someone who loves America?

Back in 2016, Colin Kaepernick told Steve Wyche, an NFL media reporter, that he kneels during the national anthem because:

I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color...To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder

This is coming from a black man who has become a multi-millionaire in a country that he says “oppresses black people and people of color”. Back in 2014, he signed a $114 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. When he was eventually let go because of his performance he sued the NFL for racism.

Are black people not “people of color”?

Are white people not “people of color” Colin?

If white is not a color Colin then what is it?

How did Colin feel about the country, police and prisons back in 2020? He lays out his thoughts in an article published in Medium. He is now calling for abolishing policing and prisons, which he believes are “unjust systems”.

When it comes to reforming or “reimaging” the police and prisons, in his own eloquent words he states “F*** Reform”.

He wants the abolition of both the police and prisons, he states:

Abolition is a means to create a future in which justice and liberation are fundamental to realizing the full humanity of communities. Practices of abolitionists are focused on harm reduction, public health, and the well-being of people. Demands to defund the police and prisons are one of the ways to first realize the goals of investing in people and divesting from punishment and, in time, progress to the complete abolition of the carceral state, including police and policing.

He then states that he does have something to replace the police and prisons with and that is:

To be clear, the abolition of these institutions is not the absence of accountability but rather the establishment of transformative and restorative processes that are not rooted in punitive practices. By abolishing policing and prisons, not only can we eliminate white supremacist establishments, but we can create space for budgets to be reinvested directly into communities to address mental health needs, homelessness and houselessness, access to education, and job creation as well as community-based methods of accountability. This is a future that centers the needs of the people, a future that will make us safer, healthier, and truly free.

Still think he does not hate America or at least wants people to believe he hates America because it brings him fame and fortune. Here is what he tweeted on July 4th 2020:

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all

Were black people “dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized” by Americans? Yes, but for centuries including today, No! Should we forget and move on from the days of slavery and extreme discrimination, No! Should we stop living in the past, teach our children what had occurred in the past and celebrate where we have come to today, YES!

This week Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan named Colin Kaepernick honorary captain for the U of M spring football game. The Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had coached Kaepernick when he was at the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

Back in 2016 Harbaugh said the following:

I acknowledge his right to do that…But I don't respect the motivation or the action.

Shortly after making those remarks, he took to Twitter and made the following clarifying statement:

I apologize for misspeaking my true sentiments…To clarify, I support Colin's motivation. It's his method of action that I take exception to.

By naming Colin an honorary captain does the University of Michigan believe that:

America is “a country that oppresses black people and people of color”?

“There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder”?

That we should abolish all “policing and prisons”?

That “Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries?”

That on July 4th and every day we should “reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all”?

I believe I have made my case of why I believe Colin Kaepernick either hates America or at least wants people to believe he hates America because it brings him fame and fortune.

Do you believe so?

Colin can certainly have his concerns on what is happening in America today, yes. We do not have to believe his statements when he makes them with zero facts to support them.

Do you believe that by making Colin an honorary captain of their football team they support his hatred of America?

If not, would you say the same thing about someone who supports the policies of former President Trump and welcome people from his administration to be awarded such praise from U of M?