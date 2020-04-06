Does Whitmer’s Wearing A T-Shirt That Says ‘That Woman from Michigan’ Help Michiganders?

Should the elected leaders of our States and Federal government be doing all they can to work together and not attack each other?

If your answer is yes then you are going to have a problem with the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. A couple of weeks ago Whitmer went on MSNBC, CNN and any other news station that would have her on and committed an unprovoked attack against President Trump, the federal government and his scientific team (Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx).

Did President Trump retaliate, yes. Should he have just said that he is too busy to address a Governor of a state that is more concerned about attacking him then her citizens, yes.

Whitmer called President Trump lackadaisical and his and his task forces’ s response to the COVID-19 crisis “mind-boggling”. Then she goes on Fox News Sunday show with Chris Wallace and said she has never attacked President Trump personally. Really! This show’s what we are dealing with as a leader of Michigan.

Then last Wednesday, April 1st, Whitmer decides to go on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”. Can you believe that in the middle of this crisis our Governor is going on a Comedy show? She appears on this comedy show wearing a “That Woman from Michigan“ T-shirt. A comment President Trump had made about her.

Again I ask you does this really help advance the war against COVID-19? No, it does not. I am surprised with all that is going on in Michigan Whitmer has the time to go on all these TV shows and a comedy show. You would think she would have something more productive to do.

The host of the comedy show asked her twice if Michigan is being “slighted” by the Trump administration due to her attack against him, the federal government and his scientific team (Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx). She refused to answer the question. Her refusal to answer that question tells you all you need to know. President Trump is doing all he can for the citizens of Michigan because if he was not she would have definitely taken that opportunity to once again attack President Trump, the federal government and his scientific team (Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx).

We should all call on Whitmer to stop going on as many TV shows as possible and focus 100% on helping Michigan get past this health and soon to be an extreme economic calamity.

Whitmer should not use this time to increase her name identity in her quest to become Joe Biden’s running mate.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595