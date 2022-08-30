Dog Electrocuted After Touching Downed Power Line Ann Arbor
Michigan took a pretty good beating Monday evening after powerful storms ripped through parts of the state.
Washtenaw County was one specific area that was affected by the storms. Thousands were left without power after power lines were brought down.
While in a backyard, a dog in Ann Arbor was killed after coming into contact with downed power lines.
It's always advised to stay at least 20-30 feet away from a downed power line. However, that can be a bit of a challenge if you're a pet owner and you're unaware that the power lines are down. It's not clear exactly what happened with this situation other than the dog was electrocuted after touching the live-downed power line.
While you don't hear of a dog being electrocuted by live powers lines very often, it does happen from time to time. Earlier this year, 13 dogs died after being electrocuted when a cable fell on their kennel during a storm in the UK. That was by far the most brutal case of dogs getting electrocuted that I'd ever heard.
That wasn't the only tragic accident that took place after last night's storms. A 14-year-old girl from Monroe died after touching a downed power line outside her home as well.
If you ever see a downed power line, call DTE immediately at 800-477-4747.
Source: MLive