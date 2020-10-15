Dog Food Recalled Over High Levels of Mold Byproduct

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Back on September 2, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a dog food recall because the food contained a mold byproduct that is potentially above acceptable levels. It was found after an investigation determined that additional corn-based pet food products produced between April 3, 2020, and April 5, 2020, may contain corn from a single load of corn with elevated levels of aflatoxin.

Sunshine Mills is expanding their voluntary recall to dog foods distributed in the U.S., but also those distributed in Japan and Colombia.

According to the FDA, Pets with aflatoxin toxicity (aflatoxicosis) may show symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, diarrhea, and in some cases, death. Pets experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled products should be seen by a veterinarian.

The affected products:

Champ

Filed Trail

Good Dog

Hunter's Special

Old Glory

Paws Happy Life

Pet Expert

Principle

River Bend

Sportsman Pride

Sprout

Thrifty

Top Runner

Whiskers & Tails

Lot and UPC codes can be found on the FDA website.

If you purchased the recalled products, you should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111