Dog Missing in Portage Since March 10, 2022 While in Friends Care

A family's dog went missing in Portage while being cared for by friends. Have you seen her?

Meet Engel, a German Short Hair Pointer who went missing in the city of Portage on March 10, 2022. Engel's family was out of state attending a wedding when she disappeared and they are worried sick.

Engel was last seen near the woods between Schuring Road and West Centre, just west of Shaver Road. Engel normally either travels with his family or stays with family in Camden, Michigan, and is unfamiliar with the Portage area.

Engel's family lives in Montana but they travel for work often. As you can imagine they are worried sick for the dog they've raised since it was a puppy.

Engel has a brown and white coat, brown eyes, and weighs about 40 pounds. Engel has a pink camouflage collar with a heart-shaped rabies tag with either a Montana or Michigan veterinary clinic phone number.

Engel is a very sweet girl and loves children. If you have seen her, contact Lawrence Van Dorn at 517-917-9385 or Kellie Boers at 269-998-1933.

