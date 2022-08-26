You're about to meet Ruthie. The Jack Russell terrier was one of 39 dogs rescued from an illegal puppy mill here in Michigan.

SEE ALSO: Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire US

Dog Kept in Deplorable Conditions

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Ruthie was part of an illegal breeding operation run by John D. Jones in Missaukee County, Michigan. In March of this year an investigation by PETA led to the rescue and seizure of the animals and a judge ruled that they were not to be returned to the breeder.

The dogs had been housed in urine-soaked boxes, kept outside in all sorts of weather conditions and suffered basic neglect.

Ruthie, the Jack Russell terrier featured in the video below was bred repeatedly, her litters stripped away from her almost immediately.

Members of PETA staged a four-day sit-in at the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office, prompting law enforcement officers to investigate the operation.

Luckily, This Story Has a Happy Ending

Ruthie's new dog parents Kenny and Nikki Carney explain that the dog spent five or six years without a name or even a toy. Ruthie's new family also includes Kenny's mother Eleanor and two other dogs who Kenny says have shown her how to feel safe.

“They pretty much taught her the ins and outs of everything here,” Carney says. "Ruthie is the first of many rescues."

Video of the deplorable conditions endured by the dozens of dogs before their rescue is available here. We should warn you, the video is difficult to watch and may not be suitable for everyone.

23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit The Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park has now become internet famous after videos of high-speed and bump rides surfaced last week. Check out the comments here.

You Could Be Bob Seger's Neighbor for a Cool $1 Million Let's just imagine for a moment that you're neighbors with Bob Seger.

Even though you have a beautiful, $1 million home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, your house is only one-quarter the size of your neighbor's. Also, the Seger's home is worth about eight times as much as yours, valued at about $8.5 million according to Zillow.

But maybe you could become friends, right?

Check out the pics of this house for sale, right across the road from Bob. He's your friend now. You can call him Bob.