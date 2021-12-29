Dog Tossed Off I-75 Overpass Saved & Recovering Thanks to Guardian Angel

It was definitely a case of being in the right place at the right time for a small dog that was discovered off of I 75 after possibly being tossed off an overpass. Thanks to the guardian angel who happened to find the dog, the story is going to have a happy ending.

It all started earlier this week when Jeri Kusowski took a walk in the area of Rathbun Way near Maple Road right near I-75 in Birch Run Township. It was there she heard cries coming from a ditch off of the busy expressway and started to investigate. There she found a scared and very neglected poodle mix puppy trying to move.

"She was trying to get up and her hair was so matted, she was stuck in the sticks and the brush and I didn't know how hurt she was so I didn't want to move her or pick her up," Kusowski told ABC 12.

Photo: Saginaw County Animal Control Facebook

Knowing the dog was in need of help, Kusowki made a call to 911, and officer Desiree Sage with Saginaw County Animal Care & Control responded. It was clear to both Kusowski and the responding officer that the dog had been neglected and abused.

"I just thought this one's really bad. She needs to be shaved immediately, so I called in some backup and got her shaved down and put a sweater on her," Officer Sage told ABC 12.

As sad as this story started, it's shaping up to have a very happy ending. The dog is on her way to recovery thanks to receiving care from Saginaw County Animal Care & Control and looking quite different as well. Although someone tossed her out like trash, she is well on her way to finding long overdue love. She is currently in foster care and will hopefully find her way to her furever home soon.

As for Jeri, her guardian angel, who by fate just happened to be in the right place at the right time, she's hoping that the dog finds the love she so deserves and the individuals who tossed her away "pay" telling ABC 12,

"As long as she gets a good home that's all that matters to me. And whoever did this, I am sure that God has plans for them".

We couldn't agree with you more Jeri.