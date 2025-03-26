DOGE Closes Another Michigan Federal Office

A United States federal office located in Michigan is on the DOGE chopping block. Of course, it's not the first. In early March, a handful of Michigan federal offices were set to be closed by DOGE under the direction of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

With most of those offices, there was some ambiguity related to the physical locations of these offices and exactly how much money DOGE was saving American taxpayers. In fact, the first mention of a closure in Michigan involved an office that didn't appear to exist.

DOGE Projects $300k+ Savings From Latest Michigan Office Closure

Nonetheless, according to MLive, DOGE has reportedly terminated the lease for the United States Fish and Wildlife Service office located in Ann Arbor. The termination, which was initially issued on March 3 - though not listed among the six office closures announced in early March - is now visible on the DOGE website's "Wall of Receipts."

DOGE claims on its website that this particular office closure will save taxpayers and the federal government $336,220.

The office is no longer listed on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website. There are still 19 U.S. Fish and Wildlife offices operating in Michigan, each serving unique purposes.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is America's only agency with the primary responsibility to conserve and manage "fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats". According to the agency's website, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is a bureau under the U.S. Department of the Interior. It's also the nation's oldest conservation agency, established in 1871.

For what it's worth, this most recent closing by DOGE accounts for the largest savings on a lease termination in the state of Michigan so far. As a result of all reported closings in Michigan, DOGE claims $1,361,264 has been saved in the Mitten State alone.

Overall, DOGE claims to have saved the federal government $130 billion, while the average taxpayer is said to be saving $807.45.

