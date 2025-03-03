DOGE Looks to Close 6 Federal Offices in Michigan, Save Nearly $500k

Late last week, DOGE was reportedly ready to close a Social Security Administration office in Okemos in a move that would save just over $100K per year for four years. However, that office doesn't appear to exist.

Nonetheless, Elon Musk's agency is still looking for savings here in Michigan.

According to reports and the Wall of Receipts, DOGE claims six federal offices in Michigan have been closed in a move that would save $480,214.

Which Michigan Federal Offices is DOGE closing?

The offices that have been reportedly are listed as:

Baraga -- Bureau of Indian Affairs. The annual lease is listed as $14,400. The total savings are listed as $0.

Detroit -- Agricultural Marketing Service. The annual lease is listed as $17,120. The total savings are listed as $72,760.

Grand Rapids -- Department Management. The annual lease is listed as $61,742. The total savings are listed as $202,657.

Marquette -- Internal Revenue Service National Office. The annual lease is listed as $54,343. There are no total savings listed.

Sault Ste. Marie -- Indian Health Service. The annual lease is listed as $34,375. The total savings are listed as $85,937.

Traverse City -- Indian Health Service. The annual lease is listed as $28,638. The total savings are listed as $50,117

Some of these offices are identifiable, though overall details are still lacking.

As for the Okemos Social Security Administration office, it is still listed on the DOGE website, though without an address or other identifiable information.

To date, DOGE claims to have saved over $100 billion as the department makes sweeping cuts to government contracts, grants and real estate. They further claim that the average taxpayer is saving $652.17.

