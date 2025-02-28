DOGE Wants to Close Michigan Social Security Office That Doesn’t Exist

In a continued self-expressed effort to trim the fat of government spending, the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has recently turned its attention to Social Security.

According to a report from WWMT, DOGE lists a Michigan Social Security office in Okemos on its website that the department intends to shut down. DOGE says that closing the building would save more than $100k per year if the 4,000-square-foot building is closed.

The only problem is that the Social Security office doesn't appear to exist. According to the report, the Social Security Administration's website doesn't list such an office in Okemos.

WMMT's report adds that the location listed does house an insurance agency and a financial planning office, but neither of those businesses has ever heard of a Social Security office operating from the location.

Multiple journalists have tried to find the building DOGE is planning to close down, but those efforts have come up empty.

The Social Security Administration has been a target for DOGE in recent weeks, leading to the resignation of Acting Commissioner of the SSA, Michelle King, who refused to provide DOGE staffers access to sensitive information.

The Okemos office is one of at least 10 listed to be closed down by DOGE, but it isn't the only one with an unclear office space. Offices in Texas, Ohio, Nevada and California are either not listed or are unclear as to which specific office is being closed.

If DOGE's savings estimates are correct and the office the department wants to close is located and closed, it would be the biggest saver of those 10 offices apart from the California Office. In five years, DOGE expects the Okemos office closure to save $544,830.

