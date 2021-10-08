It’s Highly Suggested That you Not Drink Cider Made By This Michigan Company

It's being advised by state officials that you stay away from cider made by Bowens Mills in Middleville due to safety concerns.

Apparently, Bowens Mills was operating and making cider in an uninspected and unlicensed facility according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Well, obviously that's a big red flag.

According to MLive, observations made by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development inspectors onsite at the firm have led to concerns about the safety of the cider. During their investigation, they issued a cease-and-desist order to ensure no additional product leaves the premises.

All ciders from Bowens Mill should not be consumed and that includes the following:

  • Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider.” The label also states, “Warning: Not Pasteurized.”
  • Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider,” labeled as pasteurized.
  • Apple cider packaged in half-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider,” labeled as pasteurized.

The number one thing you should do if you purchased any of the cider products listed above is throw them away. Hopefully, no one gets sick from the uninspected products but if they do, it's advised to seek medical attention.

If an unlicensed company thinks it's okay to sell uninspected cider, they're going to lose trust from all their customers later on down the road when they're up and running again.

I say if you're going to drink cider in the first place...make it hard cider.

