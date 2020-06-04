Don’t Fall For the Costco Text Message Scam

I've got some bad news for you. If you thought you were getting some money back because you got a text message from Costco about some weird "overcharge reimbursement" well, how do I put this nicely, you're not getting that money back and hopefully you didn't click on that link because it's all a scam.

Here's what the Costco Deals Instagram Account posted about the scam:

And apparently, it's not the first time that Costco shoppers have been scammed by bogus text messages. Back in March, the Costco Deals Instagram posted this:

So, again, I'm sorry if you thought you had some money coming your way via an "overcharge reimbursement". Hopefully, you didn't have that money already spent. By the way, you can keep up to date with all of the latest Costco text message scams and email scams by following the Costco Deals Instagram or by checking out the Costco website.