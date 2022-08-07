Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid

Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do.

But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.

14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid

Michigan is a water lover's paradise, with access to four of the five 5 great lakes (Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario)

Michigan is home to more than 11,000 inland lakes which gives Michiganders lots of places to swim, fish, and boat but unfortunately some of these bodies of water are unsafe to be in and should be avoided when high levels of bacteria are present.

Michigan Beaches With Closers And Advisories

Saginaw Bay/Lake Huron, Singing Bridge Beach, Arenac County – contamination advisory since July 12 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source. The beach was also under a contamination advisory from June 20-28.

Houghton Lake, Lakeview Park, Roscommon County – contamination advisory since July 26 due to high bacteria levels from wildlife. The beach was also under a contamination advisory from July 12-19 and June 14-17.

Island Lake, North Park Beach, Oakland County – CLOSED since July 27 due to high bacteria levels from wildlife.

Lake Erie, Sterling State Park, Monroe County – contamination advisory since July 28. The reason is listed as “other” from an unknown source.

Lake Erie, Luna Pier City Beach, Monroe County – contamination advisory since July 28. The reason is listed as “other” from an unknown source.

Lake St. Clair, St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach, Macomb County – CLOSED since Aug. 3 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source. This is the fifth closure for the beach so far this summer for a total of 13 days so far. The beach has been under contamination advisories four times for a total of 29 days.

Saginaw Bay/Lake Huron, Arenac County Park, Arenac County – contamination advisory since Aug. 3 due to high bacteria levels from wildlife.

Lake St. Clair, HCMA Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach, Macomb County – CLOSED since Aug. 3 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source. The beach was closed for the same reason July 28-29 and 21-22.

Grand Traverse Bay-West Arm, Sunset Park, Grand Traverse County – contamination advisory since Aug. 4 due to high bacteria levels from stormwater runoff. The beach was also under a contamination advisory July 14-16.

Grand Traverse Bay-West Arm, Elmwood/Greilikville Park & Beach, Leelanau County – contamination advisory since Aug. 4 due to high bacteria levels from stormwater runoff.

Grand Traverse Bay-West Arm, Northport Bay Marina, Leelanau County – contamination advisory since Aug. 4 due to high bacteria levels from stormwater runoff. There was a contamination advisory July 21-22 for the same reason.

Lake Michigan, Magnus Park, Emmet County – contamination advisory since Aug. 3 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source.

Lake Bellaire, Richardi Park, Antrim County – contamination advisory since Aug. 3 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source.

Thornapple Lake, Charlton Park, Barry County – CLOSED since Aug. 4 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source. The beach was also closed July 14-29.

You can stay up to date with the latest beach advisory and closing by checking out the Beach Guard Website

