Calls for Traffic Signal Grow Louder after Double Fatal Accident on 131 in Schoolcraft

There is a renewed push for a traffic signal at 131 and W X Y Avenue after an accident left two dead and two others injured.

A deadly accident in Schoolcraft, Michigan has residents of the community asking for change. On Friday, May 7, just before 3:00 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers responded to a traffic accident that claimed the lives of an elderly couple and left two others injured.

The crash occurred on southbound US 131 near W X Y Ave in southern Kalamazoo County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a passenger car (a Chevy Impala) was traveling eastbound on W X Y Avenue and as the vehicle was crossing the intersection of southbound US 131 it was struck on the driver’s side by a Sport Utility Vehicle (Dodge Durango) that was traveling southbound US 131.

According to MSP, the accident remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors. Seatbelts were used by occupants of both vehicles.

The occupants of the passenger car were a married couple from Schoolcraft. Driving the vehicle was 83-year-old Joel Shaffer and his wife was the passenger, 84-year-old Dolores Shaffer. Both passed away as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from Saginaw, suffered minor injuries and his passenger, a 24-year-old female from Flint, suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to Bronson Hospital for medical care. When toxicology results are completed, a copy of this report will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review and charges on the driver. The identity of the driver of the Dodge Durango is being withheld at this time but could be released at a later date.

This intersection has been the site of numerous accidents, some fatal. While there is a blinking light to alert motorists of the busy highway intersection, many in the community say it is not enough.

A petition has been started to add a fully functioning stoplight. The petition has nearly reached its goal of 1,500 signatures within days. While a blinking light is sufficient most of the time, a fully functioning traffic light could be beneficial during peak drive times.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Police

