Double Homicide In Battle Creek Overnight

Battle Creek Police officers are asking for the public’s help for information surrounding a fatal shooting overnight. The department reports two people are dead as a result of the gunfire along the 100 block of West Rittenhouse. That’s just off Capital Avenue between Goguac and Fountain.

Police report two are dead following the shooting. One is a 23-year-old woman, the other, a 30-year-old man. Police know their identities but are still working to contact relatives. No other information is being released.

The police department, however, is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to contact the department dispatch line at 269-781-0911, or the area Silent Observer at 269-964-3888