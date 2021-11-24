Watch This Stunning Drone Footage of the 2021 Battle Creek Christmas Parade

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Battle Creek Christmas Parade returned this year, and a very talented 'droneographer' captured the event with some amazing photos and videos.

The parade was held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in downtown Battle Creek and thousands lined the streets to watch all the floats, bands, and participants. The theme for the annual event this year was "Come Celebrate Our Christmas: A Tribute To Our Essential Workers" to honor those who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic.

But there was one person who had a vantage point like no one else and he has been kind enough to share what he saw with all of us.

Patrick Bush, who is originally from Midland and has lived in the Battle Creek area for the last ten years earned a Commercial Drone Pilots License in 2019 and started his own company called ‘Patman Droneography’ the same year to build his brand.

I would like to think that I’m the ‘Go-to’ guy for all things Drone in Battle Creek…. (Maybe one day). I actually work full time at an Aerospace Company and Flying the Drone and editing the footage is just a hobby. I’m just extremely lucky that people pay me to play with my ‘toys’. - Patrick Bush

He provides Aerial Photography in the Southwest Michigan area and has taken footage of everything from construction projects to weddings. Bush says he recently upgraded his drone to the Mavic 3 from the Mavic 2 Pro. He says the new drone is incredible and we couldn't agree more. Just check out these aerial images of the 2021 Battle Creek Christmas Parade in the video and photo gallery below.