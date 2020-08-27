Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week Planned For September

2020 has been a devastating year for so many businesses, especially restaurants in the SWMI area. Many have had to close for good, as the financial burden became too much to handle with no income. But we have to continue forward and do what we can so that our favorite places can stay in business. So, Kalamazoo will be carrying forward with their annual Restaurant Week.

Their event page has yet to announce the full list of restaurants that will be participating, but did announce how they plan on setting the event up in regards to pricing:

Our local Downtown businesses need you more than ever, and while we'd love to all be together around a table full of the best food in town and gathered at the bar with friends, we aren't quite there yet. So, take part in the new look of our yearly celebration of the summer food scene in Downtown Kalamazoo. The overall setup remains the same. Restaurants are asked to create menus at a $10, $25, and/or $35 price point - some will have 2 for $25, 3 courses for $35, etc. The possibilities are creativity of our restaurant partners are endless! We have also encourage businesses to provide takeout options for this year's event, even adding a new option of a $49 family takeout meal.

"Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week allows restaurants to highlight what makes them truly special with a price fix menu. This allows for more innovative parings, affordable food options and the chance to “hop” from place to place with the $10 price fix."