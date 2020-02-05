Drinking Wine For A Good Cause At Kalamazoo’s Wine Not? Winter Wine Festival

You can drink wine for a good cause. You read that right. For the 6th year in a row Kalamzoo's Wine Not? Winter Wine Festival has partnered with Miles for Memories.

A percentage of all proceeds from Wine Not? goes directly to Miles for Memories. An added bonus... if you are looking for a reason to purchase extra sampling tickets then just know this... all proceeds from purchases of extra sampling tickets go directly to Miles for Memories and their mission to change the face of Alzheimer's Disease through movement, programming, and research. Extra sampling tickets will be available for purchase at just $2 each.

So who and what is Miles For Memories? It is a local organization created in 2013 to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's Disease. Later in 2014, they expanded their vision to include all types of dementia. They raise money each year through sponsorships, community events, and grants to gather funds to create local programming for both the person living with dementia and the caregiver. Along with their local efforts, they also send 20% of the funds raised to prevention-related dementia research. They are a committee of 70-plus volunteers.

Purchase your event tickets here. Wine Not? Winter Wine festival has sold out every year and these tickets will not be available long. All of your favorite wineries from around Michigan and across the country, in one place, with over 100 wineries represented and more than 250 wines. This event features wine tasting and sampling, meets and greets with the winemakers, vendor booths, and live music!