Drinks Suspended At Spanky’s

An additional eight businesses in Michigan have had their liquor licenses suspended, including one bar in Battle Creek’s Urbandale. According to a release from the Michigan State Police Department on Tuesday, the suspensions come after a series of violations of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Emergency Order. The suspensions were made between December 9th through the 14th.

On December 9, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by Spanky’s, Inc. d/b/a Spanky’s Tavern located at 1414 Michigan Ave. West in Battle Creek. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance, and Direct Connection. A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge was held on December 14, 2020, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Other, non-local venues cover a significant portion of Michigan’s map, including: Andiamo Italia in Warren, Polski’s Pub & Grub in Clinton Township, Dex’s Loggers Landing in Luther, Kal-Ho Bar in Kalkaska, Charlie’s Bar & Grill in Potterville, Plaza Lanes in Plymouth Township and Hatorando Susi and Sports Bar in Hartland. Several of the venues are scheduled for a virtual hearing, via zoom, to determine if their suspensions should continue.

MDHHS is citing several violations for the businesses which include: allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings, providing in-person dining, failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons and failure to prohibit patrons from gathering.