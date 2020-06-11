Drive-In and Backcountry Camping Reopen at Pictured Rocks Friday

For those still looking to get out and go camping, Pictured Rocks will be reopening some options this week.

Starting tomorrow, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will be reopening some of the camping options for guests to enjoy. Two of the campgrounds in the park will open for business tomorrow (Friday, June 12.) Little Beaver and Twelvemile Beach campgrounds will once again welcome campers. Also, all backcountry camping will be open tomorrow as well.

Unfortunately, campers looking to set up on a site in Hurricane River campground will have to wait another week. Due to some maintenance work that still needs to be done, Hurricane River will reopen on by Saturday, June 20th. Campers looking to reserver their spot at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore can do so by clicking here.

Even though some of the campgrounds are beginning to open, the visitor center at the park and the Au Sable Lighthouse are still closed. If you are in need of information, the park has information boards on site as well as information available over the phone.

More adventures are slated to open soon as well at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Pictured Rocks Cruises will resume on June 15th. Kayaking and other guided tours are also beginning to open up shop.

Now more than ever is the perfect time to get off the grid and enjoy nature. I just came back from a camping trip, and let me tell you, it was glorious. I was able to ignore social media, the news, and so much more. It was a great way to just unplug and shed some of the negativity that we are surrounded by right now.

Source: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore