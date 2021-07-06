Do You Drive Through One Of Michigan’s 20 Worst Crash Intersections?

The roads are becoming busier and busier. When that happens accidents increase. Do you live by or drive through one or more of these sites?

What are the tip 20 crash intersections in the state of Michigan? That is being brought to us by Michigan Auto Law Auto Accident Attorneys. The Detroit Free Press reported that one of the attorneys at the firm, Todd Berg stated:

"Our goal is to help people be safer…We see the results of car accidents every day. They're horrific and in some instances they are life-ending…In all instances, they are life-altering."

The top 20 crash sites in Michigan last year were:

1. 18½ Mile and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights; 131 crashes, eight injuries

2. 11 Mile/Interstate 696 and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren; 124 crashes, 33 injuries

3. U.S. 131 and Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids; 114 crashes, 23 injuries

4. Martin Parkway and Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township; 110 crashes, four injuries

5. Schoolcraft Road and Telegraph Road in Redford Township; 108 crashes, 27 injuries

6. Burton Street SW and U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids; 89 crashes, 23 injuries

7. Orchard Lake Road and 14 Mile in Farmington Hills; 89 crashes, 11 injuries

8. 12 Mile and Interstate 94 in Roseville; 88 crashes, 31 injuries

9. Telegraph Road and 12 Mile Road in Southfield; 88 crashes, 20 injuries

10. Conner Street and I-94 in Detroit; 79 crashes, 21 injuries

11. Southfield Road and 11 Mile in Lathrup Village; 70 crashes, 16 injuries

12. 10 Mile and I-94 in St Clair Shores; 70 crashes, 12 injuries

13. Middlebelt Road and Schoolcraft Road in Livonia; 69 crashes, 16 injuries

14. State Road and Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor; 69 crashes, six injuries

15. Joy Road and Michigan 39 in Detroit; 68 crashes, 28 injuries

16. Ford Road and Haggerty Road in Canton Township, 68 crashes, 24 injuries

17. Metropolitan Parkway and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, 68 crashes, eight injuries

18. Hall Road and Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights; 67 crashes, 17 injuries

19. 28th Street SE and Division Avenue, Grand Rapids; 66 crashes, 17 injuries

20. Hall Road and Romeo Plank Road, Clinton; 64 crashes, 24 injuries

Perhaps you should avoid these intersections or at least be very attentive when you drive through them. Accident rates in Michigan were down quite a bit last year due to fewer people on the roads due to Covid. This year they are increasing to the levels before Covid came to your town.

